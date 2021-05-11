GPS data helped nab suspect in deadly 2020 Stockdale Highway hit-and-run, report says

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — GPS data helped officers locate a woman accused of causing a deadly crash on Stockdale Highway then fleeing the scene, police say in a newly-released report.

Police learned through GPS location data that Stephanie Heninger, 42, had been at the scene of the July 22 crash at Stockdale Highway and Don Hart Drive, according to a probable cause declaration. Deborah Ann Geneau, 65, died in the crash.

Surveillance video and witnesses indicated a Nissan Sentra caused the crash by making an unsafe lane change, the document says

Heninger drove a Sentra. Police inspected the vehicle and found it had damage consistent with having been in the crash, according to the declaration.

Police also obtained a statement from Heninger confirming she was the driver who left the scene, according to the declaration.

Heninger was arrested last month and pleaded not guilty to vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and hit-and-run charges. She’s due back in court June 2.