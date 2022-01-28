Governor refers Parker Chamberlin’s parole grant to entire parole board

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Gov. Gavin Newsom has referred the granting of parole for Parker Chamberlin — who stabbed his mother to death at 15 — to the entire Board of Parole Hearings for review.

Chamberlin, now 36, was recommended for parole in August by a two-member panel. Newsom’s referral, made Tuesday, will require the full board to review the decision.

The board can either agree with the parole grant, modify it or order a hearing to determine whether it should be rescinded. If the board affirms or modifies the decision, Chamberlin will be readied for release, according to the board’s website.

If the board decides to order a hearing on whether to revoke parole, Chamberlin will have an attorney present, as will a representative from the District Attorney’s office. His mother’s family will be notified and also may attend.

Chamberlin will be released if the panel at the hearing decides there is no good cause to reverse or postpone parole. If good cause is found, a new parole hearing will be scheduled.

Early July 3, 2001, Chamberlin entered the bedroom of his mother, Tori Lynn Knapp, and stabbed her dozens of times. A detective later described the killing of the 40-year-old Knapp as one of the two most gruesome crime scenes he encountered in a decades-long career.

Knapp’s family has vehemently opposed his release. Family members have said he fooled people 20 years ago into believing he was a well-adjusted teen, and he remains capable of deception.

Chamberlin has testified at hearings since his conviction that he only thought of himself back when he killed his mother. He said he no empathy for anyone and manipulated people to get what he wanted.

Shortly before the killing, Knapp told him they had money issues and needed to cut back on spending, Chamberlin testified. She also said his sister was moving back home.

Chamberlin testified he felt like his world was falling apart. Soon after, he said, he decided to kill his mother.

“No one has ever committed a crime that I’ve heard of that is as vicious as the crime I committed,” he testified.

Chamberlin has been serving a sentence of 26 years to life following his first-degree murder conviction. Inmates serving indeterminate sentences are not entitled parole release but do have the right to be considered for parole, and parole commissioners consider factors such as prior convictions, education, disciplinary history and psychological reports.

With the passage of Senate Bill 1391, which took effect in 2019, children under 16 are barred from being tried in adult court. Theoretically, if Chamberlin committed the same crime today, he would have been released by age 26.

Kern County Public Defender Peter Kang, who represented Chamberlin at a 2019 hearing, has said Chamberlin is nothing like the boy he was when he was 15. He said the evidence suggested steroid use may have played a role.