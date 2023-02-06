BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A teen arrested last month on suspicion of posting threats against Actis Junior High School had a message on his Instagram account that said, “Gotta make those kids pay for what they did,” according to a warrant.

Another person asked if they should go to school or stay home. “Better to stay home,” read a response on the teen’s account, according to the warrant.

A student who contacted police said he heard from other students the teen was going to “shoot up” the school, the warrant said.

Police have said a 14-year-old boy who had been suspended was arrested for making threats and booked into Juvenile Hall. The teen did not have access to firearms, police said.