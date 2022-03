BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who stole a Gator Utility Vehicle outside Golden Valley High School Monday afternoon was still on the loose Monday night.

The Kern High School District said the vehicle was stolen around 12:30 p.m.

KHSD officials said its police officers spotted the man on the Gator — a vehicle commonly used to haul materials across rough terrain — in a neighborhood near the school.

The man got away off the Gator and ran off. The vehicle was recovered, but the man got away.