Golden Hills woman died from multiple gunshot wounds to the head, coroner says

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Golden Hills woman who authorities say was killed by her son died from multiple gunshot wounds to the head, according to coroner’s officials.

Guadalupe Adams, 55, was found dead Jan. 8 at her house in the 21800 block of Quail Springs Road.

Hours after Adams’ body was found, her 27-year-old son, Madison Adams, died in an officer-involved shooting after his car was found stopped on the shoulder of northbound Interstate 15, south of the state line.

Sources who spoke with our Las Vegas sister station KLAS said Madison allegedly dismembered his mother before fleeing.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 322-4040.