BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The U.S. Marshal’s Task Force is looking for a registered gang member wanted for voluntary manslaughter.

Walter Goodson, 46, is a member of the Country Boy Crips street gang and lives in Bakersfield. Officials say he has a criminal history of assault, burglary, battery on a peace officer and gang member in possession of a firearm.

Goodson is about 5-foot-11-inches tall and weighs around 215 pounds. Officials say he has tattoos on his chest, back, arms and neck.

If you’ve seen him, or have any information on his whereabouts, call, or text the US Marshals at 979-1187. Any information about Goodson is confidential.