Golden Empire Most Wanted: March 14, 2019

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to locate a parolee at-large, wanted for driving under the influence of a controlled substance, felony evading and hit-and-run.

Marshals are looking for 32-year-old Marco Rojas.

Rojas has a warrant out for his arrest for felony evading, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, driving against traffic, parole violations.

He has a criminal history that includes burglary, assault and numerous drug charges.

Rojas is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 135 pounds and has numerous tattoos on his body.

He has family ties to Bakersfield and frequents the Southwest area of Bakersfield.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 324-4004, option 3.

Any information leading to Rojas’ arrest is confidential and may be eligible for a cash reward.