The U.S. Marshal’s Task Force needs help finding a man who is on parole for assault and wanted for being in violation of his sex offender registration.

Gabriel Campos, 36, has a criminal history that includes battery, burglary, assault, domestic violence and indecent exposure, according to officials.

Campos has severe mental issues and was a patient at Atascadero State Hospital, according to officials. He is a transient and is known to frequent the Downtown Bakersfield area.

Campos is 5 feet and 8 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds. He has a tattoo on his neck, according to officials.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call or text the U.S. Marshals at 661-979-1187.