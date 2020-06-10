GoFundMe set up to pay for funeral expenses for Bakersfield man fatally shot last week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A GoFundMe page has been set up to pay for funeral expenses for a man fatally shot last week.

The page says Jerry Tibbs Jr. “had so much love for his friends and family” and will be missed. As of 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, $365 had been raised toward the $10,000 goal.

Tibbs, 49, was found shot inside a business in the 700 block of Kentucky Street on the night of June 3. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

William Blowheart Lee, 33, has been arrested on suspicion of murder in Tibbs’ death. He’s scheduled to be arraigned June 16.