GoFundMe set up to pay for funeral expenses for Bakersfield man fatally shot last week

Crime Watch
Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A GoFundMe page has been set up to pay for funeral expenses for a man fatally shot last week.

The page says Jerry Tibbs Jr. “had so much love for his friends and family” and will be missed. As of 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, $365 had been raised toward the $10,000 goal.

Tibbs, 49, was found shot inside a business in the 700 block of Kentucky Street on the night of June 3. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

William Blowheart Lee, 33, has been arrested on suspicion of murder in Tibbs’ death. He’s scheduled to be arraigned June 16.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News