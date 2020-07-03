GoFundMe set up for 12-year-old girl killed in double homicide in Delano

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay funeral expenses for a 12-year-old girl, one of two girls shot and killed Thursday night at a party in Delano.

The fundraiser for Elayna Saidee says she was a beautiful soul inside and out. She was excited to start 7th grade, and “was the sweetest, most helpful, & selfless person.”

Related Content UPDATE: Two killed in Delano shooting were 11 and 12 year old girls, 3 others injured Video

As of 1:30 p.m., $1,445 had been raised toward the $10,000 goal. To donate, click here.

Elayna and an 11-year-old girl were gunned down in the 2100 block of Oleander Street around 7:30 p.m. The three people who were wounded suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, Delano Police Chief Robert Nevarez said.

No arrests had been made. 17 News’ Amber Frias will have more on this story tonight at 5.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Delano Police Department at 661-721-3377.