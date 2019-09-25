GoFundMe page set up for children of woman shot dead with brother

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A GoFundMe page has been set up for the three children of a woman shot dead with her brother early Monday.

Louise and Carlos Abraham were shot in the 600 block of South Union Avenue, police said.

The GoFundMe has been created for Louise Abraham’s children, ages 6, 8 and 10. They were present during the shooting but not injured.

Officers arrested the accused shooter, 39-year-old Moris Matauto Gilmete, on two counts of murder following a short chase that ended when Gilmete crashed into a vehicle on eastbound Highway 178 at the Oswell Street off-ramp, according to police.

A gun was found in Gilmete’s vehicle, police said. He’s scheduled to be formally arraigned this afternoon.