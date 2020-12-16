GoFundMe created for man killed in Twin Oaks shooting

Picture shown on GoFundMe page for Paul Butterbredt, shot and killed in Twin Oaks.

TWIN OAKS, Calif. (KGET) — The family of a man killed this weekend is now asking for help raising money for his funeral and his children.

Paul Butterbredt, 41, was shot Saturday at a home in Twin Oaks after an altercation at a home, family and coroner’s officials confirmed. According to the Sheriff’s Office one person was detained but later released “pending further investigation.” The case has been submitted to the District Attorney’s Office.

His sister confirmed his death and the fundraiser for him.

Jean Butterbredt said her brother was a family man, calling him “a very loving father, brother, son and friend to many.”

“His laugh was contagious and he had a heart of gold,” Butterbredt said in a statement.

Along with funeral expenses, the GoFundMe page says the money raised will be used to help his 3 children, “who Paul loved more than anything in the world.”