BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Multiple witnesses said a man who suffered serious head injuries in a beating outside a Taft Fastrip made inappropriate remarks to the suspect’s daughter, according to police reports.

Chester Lewis Goff III told police his daughter called and said a man was following her and making inappropriate comments, according to reports filed in Superior Court. Goff said he left the Moose Lodge, where he’d been drinking, and confronted the man in the parking lot of the Fastrip at 903 Kern St.

Booking photo from Taft Police Department of Chester Lewis Goff III.

Goff, 37, said he pushed the man down and punched him twice in the face, according to the documents. However, surveillance video showed Goff punched the man several times and continued to hit him even after he lay motionless, and two others whose names are redacted joined in the assault, the documents said.

“(Goff) stated he was angry and no one was going to mess with his daughter,” a Taft police officer wrote in the reports.

The Sept. 16 incident resulted in the filing of two felonies against Goff: battery with serious bodily injury and assault on a person with force likely to produce great bodily injury. Free on $25,000 bail, Goff has pleaded not guilty and is due back in court later this month.

The victim, identified by family as Gordon Wehunt, 50, suffered serious head injuries and was airlifted to Kern Medical.

Interviewed at the hospital the next day, Wehunt told police he attended the Taft High football game where he had two drinks and left near the end of the third quarter, the documents said. He said he was walking home when he passed a group of teens by a hardware store and thought he saw one of his daughter’s friends.

Wehunt said he didn’t remember exactly what he said but it was something along the lines of “beautiful little girl” or “pretty little girl” and he didn’t mean for it to be construed as sexual, according to the documents. A teen boy then asked why he was bothering underage girls and Wehunt said he went across the street and inside the Fastrip.

He walked back out and the next thing he remembers is waking up in the hospital, Wehunt told police.

Goff’s daughter said Wehunt “got real close to her” and made a comment about her body, the reports say. He never touched her, she said.