BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Glendale police said officers are serving a “high-risk” search warrant Wednesday in Frazier Park.

Sgt. Victor Jackson said officers were in Frazier Park at around 3 p.m. to serve the warrant at a home. Jackson said one person inside the home exited, and SWAT officers are calling for another person believed to be inside the home to surrender.

