BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An 8-year-old girl has been missing since Sunday after being abducted by one of her parents, according to authorities.

Susana Alejandra Moreno-Sanchez is described as Hispanic, 4 feet 8 inches, 80 pounds, brown eyes and black hair, according to the state Department of Justice.

The District Attorney’s office child abduction unit is investigating.