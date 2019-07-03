Girl, 17, missing since June 26, police say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for the public’s help locating a 17-year-old girl who has been missing since June 26.

Analynn Taylor was last seen at about 7:40 p.m. in the area of Mountain Ridge Drive and McKee Road, in southwest Bakersfield. She is considered at risk due to medical conditions, police said.

Taylor is described as white, 5-foot-7, 115 pounds, with long blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call Detective Dunn 326-3876 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.