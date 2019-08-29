Garage and vehicle burglarized in southwest Bakersfield, police say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men are wanted in the burglary of a garage and vehicle in southwest Bakersfield.

Police said the burglary occurred Aug. 20 in the 6600 block of Rimridge Way.

One man is described as Hispanic, in his 30s, short black hair, mustache, glasses, tattoos on both arms and was wearing a black T-shirt with “originals” logo, long black shorts with a white stripe, black socks and black shoes.

The other man is described as black, in his 30s, medium build, black hair, goatee and was wearing a light-colored T-shirt, black sweatpants with a white stripe and black “slip-on” shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111 or Detective Jordan at 326-3872.