Gang sweep in Delano, McFarland nets 12 arrests

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Multiple agencies participated in a sweep of suspected gang members in the Delano and McFarland areas Thursday morning resulting in 12 arrests, Delano police said.

Delano officials say its officers and officers from McFarland, Bakersfield, Arvin, Ridgecrest police departments and Kern County sheriff’s deputies and probation officers participated in the raid at around 7 a.m.

The 12 arrests included three 16 year olds for probation violations and on a warrant.

Delano police said the following people were arrested:

Rosalva Espinoza, 30, probation violation

Victor Marquez, 37, various warrants

Humberto Jimenez Ceja, 40, probation violation

Jesse Orozco, 24, warrants

Ricardo Serrano, 19, felony warrant

Jose Duran, 29, probation violation

Pablo Martinez, 34, probation violation

Yvette Velasquez, 25, probation violation

In a statement, Delano Police Chief Robert Nevarez said if residents suspect any criminal activity, they should notify local authorities.

Delano police can be contacted at 661-721-3377 or anonymously at 661-721-3369.