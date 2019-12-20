Gang members fired at rival gangster in car with his girlfriend and two children: reports

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two members of the Country Boy Crips charged with attempted murder as part of a massive multi-agency operation opened fire at a rival gang member who was traveling in an SUV with his girlfriend and two small children, according to court documents.

Franklin Randle

Jimil Herron, 28, and Franklin Randle, 26, carried out the Feb. 9 shooting at the direction of and to benefit the gang, the documents said. Their target suffered moderate injuries.

Herron is also charged in a Jan. 20 shooting that occurred in rival gang territory. In that case, documents said, he shot at two people sitting in a vehicle, wounding the driver.

Cellphone records and bullet casings found at the scene linked him to the shooting.

Another man taken into custody as part of the operation — titled “Operation Deep South,” which resulted in more than 30 arrests — is charged in a shooting in late October that injured a man and woman.

Datreyon Coleman

Datreyon Coleman, 18, drove after and fired at a white Dodge Charger the afternoon of Oct. 28, according to court filings.

The shooting is believed to have resulted from an ongoing feud between the Country Boy Crips and East Side Crips, investigators said in the filings.

Coleman used the vehicle of gang member William Horace Jackson, Jr., 29, during the shooting, the documents said.

Lacora Johnson, 36, and Rochelle Fuller, 47, both identified as members of the Country Boy Crips, helped Coleman evade capture after the shooting, according to the documents.

All have pleaded not guilty and are due back in court in early January.