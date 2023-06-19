BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Multiple East Side Crips gang members are facing robbery and assault charges in the brutal beating of a man outside a northwest Bakersfield restaurant and bar that was captured on video and posted to Instagram, according to court documents.

The victim, identified only as a Hispanic man, tried to run but fell then was punched and kicked in the face, eventually knocked unconscious, say police reports filed in Superior Court.

“The victim was punched and kicked over 30 times which could have resulted in great bodily injury and death,” an officer wrote.

Video of the May 20 assault in the 1100 block of Calloway Drive was reviewed by an investigator who immediately recognized several of the suspects, documents said.

“I have personally responded to this bar and contacted East Side Crip gang members several times in the past,” he wrote. The assault occurred in the parking lot around 2 a.m. The establishment’s name is redacted from the reports.

Police said a total of 11 people were arrested on suspicion of robbery, aggravated assault and gang participation: Anthony Jay Gage, 32; Johnathan Gage, 27; Darius Lamont Jones, 21; Tenniro Wall Jr., 29; Anthony Ford, 32; Bobby Valenzuela, 28; John Lewis Roby, 28; Milo Lamar Sullivan, 24; Jason Thomas, 23; Lamont English, 25; and Victor Alonso Kenney, 25.

Most are due back in court next month.

Multiple search warrants were served in connection with the investigation and seven illegally-possessed guns seized, police said.

The victim said he was attacked after trying to break up an argument between two women, according to the documents. He told police his wallet was stolen.

Johnathan Gage posted video of the assault to his Instagram account and bragged about punching and kicking the man, documents said. The video shows the man repeatedly try to get away only to fall or be knocked down and beaten some more. He had multiple injuries to his face when interviewed by police, documents said.