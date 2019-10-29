Gang member threatens victim’s family after sentencing for 2016 homicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If there was any remaining doubt Wendell Scott felt no remorse for gunning down a man in front of his children in 2016, his actions in court on Tuesday settled the matter.

Scott threatened family members of the man he killed as they left the courtroom where he had just been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Laria Grant, mother-in-law of shooting victim Saddam Ali, said Scott told her family, “Y’all are next,” among other things.

Scott’s remarks capped a hearing in which he smiled as statements were read on behalf of Ali’s family members describing their pain and loss. He winked at a television camera in the courtroom.

A deputy admonished several people in the audience on Scott’s behalf to keep quiet, and one was ordered to leave the courtroom.

The disruption continued in the hallway afterward.

Members of Scott’s and Ali’s families yelled and cursed at each other, prompting deputies to intervene and escort Scott’s family outside the building.

Scott, 27, and co-defendant Albert Montelongo, 33 — both members of the East Side Crips — pleaded no contest in July to charges in connection with the shooting death of the 25-year-old Ali, a member of the rival West Side Crips.

The July 16, 2016, shooting occurred as Ali was getting his children out of his car in the 800 block of 8th Street. He was spotted by Montelongo and Scott, with whom he had previously exchanged words.

Montelongo parked around the corner while Scott ran up to Ali and opened fire, killing him in front of his 18-month and two toddlers. One of the rounds struck a baby stroller but did not injure the child.

During the third week of trial, Scott changed his not guilty plea and, in pleading no contest to first-degree murder, acknowledged he shot and killed Ali for the benefit of the East Side Crips.

Montelongo pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter. He was sentenced Tuesday to 11 years in prison.