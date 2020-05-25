Gang member sentenced to life without parole in 2015 killing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 26-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for fatally shooting another man during summer 2015.

Anthony Laws, a member of the Country Boy Crips gang, was sentenced Friday for first-degree murder, attempted murder and multiple other crimes for which he was convicted in the killing of Brian Anderson.

The evening of July 9, 2015, Laws and other gang members heard that members of a rival gang were hanging out at an apartment complex on Palmacia Drive, prosecutors said. Several Country Boy Crips drove to that location, and Laws and another man got out of the car and crept up on Darnell Dickerson and Anderson.

Prosecutors say Laws called out the rival gang then fired six shots at the two men. Anderson, who was not a gang member and had no criminal history, was hit and died later that evening.

Laws was accidentally shot in the hand by the other Country Boy Crips member who participated in the attack, prosecutors say. Police collected blood samples from the crime scene and DNA analysis determined Laws’ blood was at the scene, leading to his arrest.