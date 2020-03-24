Gang member sentenced in deadly shooting outside bowling alley, two others set for trial

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A gang member charged in a fatal shooting outside a bowling in 2017 was sentenced Monday to 12 years in prison.

Skylor Billings, 27, pleaded no contest last month to a charge of assault with a firearm on a person. Fourteen other felonies, including first-degree murder, were dismissed under the plea agreement.

Billings and three others were arrested as part of a massive gang sweep conducted against the West Side Crips by local and federal law enforcement on Dec. 12, 2017.

The charges against them four stemmed from a Sept. 23, 2017, shooting outside Martini’s Bar and Regency Bowling Alley on Real Road where more than 50 West Side Crips were celebrating a gang member’s birthday.

A group of East Side Crips showed up during the celebration. The groups argued and gunfire erupted, killing East Side Crip Edwin Smith, 50, and injuring three others, according to reports.

Two others arrested in the shooting, Danny Willis and Gary Pierson, are set to stand trial June 1 on charges including murder, court records show.

A fourth defendant, Gary Clayton, pleaded no contest in 2018 to being an accessory and was sentenced to 316 days in jail, according to court records.