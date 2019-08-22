Gang member found guilty of murder in 2015 shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury on Thursday convicted a gang member of murder, attempted and other charges in the shooting of a man four years ago who was not a gang member and had no criminal history, according to prosecutors.

Anthony Laws, 26, faces life in prison without the possibility of parole at his Aug. 27 sentencing.

“The prosecution of violent gang members continues to be a top priority of this office,” District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said in a news release after Laws’ conviction.

“This case is another example of how effective investigation from BPD combined with the power of enhanced DNA analysis at the crime lab can bring a killer to justice.”

Laws and other members of the Country Boy Crips heard that members of a rival gang were hanging out at an apartment complex on Palmacia Drive the evening of July 9, 2015, according to prosecutors.

They drove to that location, and Laws and another man got out of the car and crept up on Darnell Dickerson and Brian Anderson.

Prosecutors say Laws called out the rival gang then fired six shots at the two men. Anderson was hit and died later that evening.

Laws was shot in the hand by the other man who participated in the attack, prosecutors say. Police collected blood samples from the crime scene and DNA analysis determined Laws’ blood was at the scene, leading to his arrest.