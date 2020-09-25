Gang member arrested on gun charges in parole search, police say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police and Kern County Probation arrested a man on Thursday for various firearm charges, including felon in possession of a firearm and gang participation.

Rajer Church, 24, was taken into custody after BPD and Probation officers conducted a traffic stop around 9:10 p.m. on Baker and Dolores Street. Officers found a loaded gun in the vehicle. Church was then taken into custody and booked into the Kern County Jail.

Police said these investigations are part of ongoing efforts to disrupt gang activity and gang-related violence affecting the community. Anyone with information regarding these investigations is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.