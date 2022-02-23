BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of shooting a pregnant woman and a man at a Bakersfield motel is a documented gang member who was found hiding in a car in the parking lot, according to court documents.

The man and woman suffered injuries that were not life threatening, authorities said, and the fetus was unharmed.

The alleged gunman, Bryan Suell, has pleaded not guilty to charges including attempted murder and is held on $1 million bail. His preliminary hearing — where a judge will determine if there’s enough evidence to proceed to trial — is scheduled for Friday.

Police said Suell had been released early for another offense after being classified as a non-violent offender under AB 109 when the shooting occurred. Court records show he has a lengthy criminal history, including convictions for assault with a firearm on a person and possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to the documents, the man and pregnant woman were asleep Jan. 27 in a room at the Plaza Motel on Union Avenue when an unknown man entered the room and shot her in the stomach. The man told police he fought with the gunman, who fired at his lower legs. He suffered gunshot wounds to his left ankle and right leg.

The gunman then ran outside, the man told investigators. The names of the man and pregnant woman are redacted from the documents.

Police reviewed surveillance footage which showed the suspected gunman get in a car that was still parked on the premises. Officers found Suell lying on the rear floorboard and took him into custody, according to the documents. Two bloody white shirts were also on the floorboard.

A man at the scene told officers that he entered Suell’s room and “did him a solid” by grabbing a shotgun and hiding it in his room, the documents say. He said he didn’t know Suell by name.

Police searched a room and found a .40-caliber Smith & Wesson handgun, about 2 pounds of marijuana, cannabis concentrate, ammunition of different calibers, shotgun shells and a pipe used for smoking drugs, according to the documents.