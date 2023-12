BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly stole fuel from a gas station on White Lane.

The theft occurred early Dec. 8 at the Shell station between Hughes Lane and Wible Road, police said. The man is described as Hispanic, medium build, with a salt and pepper goatee.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Glenn at 661-326-3554 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.