Susan Russo, image courtesy of California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Fresno woman found guilty of first-degree murder in her husband’s 1994 death has died of natural causes while serving a life term in prison.

Susan Russo, 67, died Thursday afternoon, according to a news release from California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. She had been receiving treatment at a medical facility since mid-August.

Prior to being taken to the medical facility, Russo was housed at Central California Women’s Facility in Chowchilla.

Russo was found guilty of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and soliciting another person to commit murder in the death of 43-year-old David Russo, according to the release and a report from the Associated Press.

The AP reported Russo and her boyfriend hatched a scheme to kill her husband and collect an insurance police worth nearly $1 million.

“She let the boyfriend and an accomplice into her home, where they shot her husband and disposed of his body, authorities say,” according to the 2018 article.

A judge sentenced Russo to life without the possibility of parole but Gov. Jerry Brown in 2017 commuted her sentenced to 25 years to life.

Russo was found suitable for parole in 2018, but Brown blocked her release.