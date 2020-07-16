Fresno man sentenced to eight years in prison after firearm conviction

FRESNO, Calif. (KGET) — A man who federal authorities say is an active member of the Fresno Bulldog gang was sentenced Thursday to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Samuel Delacruz, 38, was serving the remainder of a prior prison sentence at a halfway house in 2017 when he failed to return following a day pass, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of California. Five months later, a deputy tried to pull Delacruz over for a traffic violation and he led the deputy on chase by car and on foot.

Delacruz tossed a loaded gun into an area where children were playing as he ran, the release said. Delacruz was arrested, and the gun was located and turned over to law enforcement.

On Dec. 2, 2019, he pleaded guilty to the firearm charge, officials said.