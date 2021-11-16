Fresno man pleads guilty to child porn offenses

FRESNO, Calif. (KGET) — A 21-year-old Fresno man has pleaded guilty to receiving and distributing child pornography, according to federal prosecutors.

Tanner Joel Hernandez-Fields faces a minimum of five years in prison at his sentencing hearing in February, prosecutors said.

In the course of a month in 2019, Hernandez-Fields received between 150 to 300 images of a minor involved in sexually explicit acts, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of California.

“These images included depictions of pre-pubescent minors including material that meets the definition of sadistic or masochistic conduct,” the release said.