Fresno man indicted on fentanyl, gun possession charges

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A federal grand jury indicted a Fresno man Thursday on gun and fentanyl distribution charges, officials said.

The Fresno grand jury indicted Andres Nunez, 23. He is charged with distribution of fentanyl to a person under 21 years old and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, the U.S. District Attorney’s Office in Fresno said.

In court documents, federal prosecutors say Nunez delivered a substance with fentanyl to someone under 21 in February, and in June, agents searched his home and found around a dozen firearms. The U.S. District Attorney’s office said Nunez was in possession of a gun that had its serial number scratched off and modified to function like a machine gun.

Prosecutors say agents also found two more “auto-sear” devices, a scale, packaging materials and processed marijuana.

If convicted, Nunez faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.