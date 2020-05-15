Fresno man admits to sexual exploitation of at least 50 children through social media apps

FRESNO, Calif. (KGET) — A Fresno man pleaded guilty in federal court today to five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor as well as one count of receipt and distribution of child pornography.

According to the plea agreement, 28-year-old Jacob Blanco’s activities were discovered in March 2017 when the parents of a then 6-year-old discovered that the minor had communicated with Blanco and created sexually explicit images at his request on the social media application Musical.ly, now known as TikTok.

Investigators subsequently identified the offender as Blanco. Upon a search of his residence, digital devices were found that showed that he had successfully persuaded and coerced multiple minors to produce sexually explicit material.

According to the court documents, Blanco used various methods of deception and enticement, including by pretending to be a modeling agent or to be a minor himself.

Documents show Blanco used Snapchat, Kik, Musical.ly and other applications to communicate with minor girls for the purpose of having them create and send him images of themselves engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Blanco admitted to law enforcement investigators, and as part of his plea agreement, that he communicated with at least 50 minors.

Blanco’s sentencing is currently set for Oct. 9 before U.S. District Judge Dale A. Drozd. Blanco faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a maximum of 30 years in prison for each sexual exploitation count and 5 to 20 years for the distribution of child pornography count.

For all counts, there is a potential $250,000 fine and lifetime supervised release.