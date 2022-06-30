BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Fresno man accused of assuming the identity of a child who died in 1950 has been arrested on a charge of passport fraud, according to federal authorities.

Kenneth Laitman, 78, was arrested Thursday, more than a month after a grand jury indicted him, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of California. He’s scheduled for arraignment Thursday afternoon.

According to court documents, Laitman left his job as a stockbroker in 1984 and moved to California where he took on the identity of John Rodman — who died in 1950 at age 4. He worked jobs, opened bank accounts, received government benefits and acquired multiple forms of identification, including a passport, under Rodman’s name, the filings say.

He’s charged with trying to renew the passport in 2014, filings say.

If convicted, Laitman faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.