BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police say a pair of thieves took several French bulldog pups from a woman’s home in southwest Bakersfield while holding her at gunpoint.

Bakersfield police officers received calls regarding an armed robbery at the victim’s home in the 6000 block of Borelli Avenue at around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday.

According to police, two suspects broke a glass door in the rear of the home and entered. Before taking off on foot, one suspect brandished a firearm at the victim while the other scooped up the puppies.

Officials did not have a description of the suspects. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.