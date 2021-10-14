Frazier Park homeowner shoots, wounds man trying to break into home: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Frazier Park homeowner shot and wounded a man who attempted to break into his home Thursday evening, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to a home in the 4200 block of Irvon Trail in Frazier Park just before 5:30 p.m. They found a man who was suffering a gunshot wound to the torso. KCSO received a call from a homeowner saying someone tried to break into their home and the homeowner fired a shot at the intruder.

KCSO says a man stopped his vehicle in the middle of the road, caused a disturbance and attacked the homeowner, and attempted to break into the home. The homeowner was able to get a weapon and fire a shot wounding the man, officials said.

The suspect was taken to Kern Medical for treatment of a non-life threatening gunshot wound. KCSO says the man will be booked into the Kern County jail for attempted burglary.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.