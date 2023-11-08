BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are investigating a fraud case of an alleged scammer posing as a BPD representative and calling members of the community asking for payment to clear a summons, according to police.

Investigators said a man reported a possible scam to a BPD lobby desk officer on Nov. 6. The man said he received a call from a person claiming to be a representative of the Bakersfield Police Department. The caller continued to say the man did not respond to a summons and was required to pay a fee.

Police said the scammer used a phone number which made it look like the call was coming from the department’s non-emergency line and told the victim to go to an Office Depot to pay the alleged fee.

BPD warns the community to be cautious when deciding to provide personal information or payments over the phone or via email. Police will make arrests or issue citations for warrants, but do not collect fees for warrants and would not direct anyone to purchase a gift card or pre-paid card to make payments, officials said.

Scammers are known to attempt to convince potential victims the matter is urgent, leaving the victim to act quickly or face consequences.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.