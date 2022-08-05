Police said Frank Hillman intentionally hit the victim with his Mercedes.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Following an altercation in a motel parking lot, Frank Hillman began driving away.

Then he pulled a U-turn in his Mercedes and drove toward the man he said had brandished a weapon while asking him for change, according to court documents. The car hit Shawn Eric Bivins, 41, inflicting fatal injuries.

A Kern County jury on Thursday found Hillman not guilty of first-degree murder and instead returned a guilty verdict on the lesser charge of second-degree murder, which carries a penalty of 15 years to life in prison.

Hillman, 29, is scheduled for sentencing Sept. 29.

Witnesses questioned in the Aug. 7, 2016, incident reported Hillman and Bivins had been asking for pills in the parking lot of the Tower Motel on Chester Avenue and been asked to leave.

Hillman told police he accidentally hit Bivins, who he said tripped while he drove toward him, according to the documents. He drove away but returned with his girlfriend.

“How am I supposed to tell his family, like, ‘Look your son was just asking for money, and you know, he (expletive) tripped, and I (expletive) ran him over,'” Hillman told police.

Police, however, said Hillman was angry Bivins had thrown an object at his car and intentionally hit him, documents said.