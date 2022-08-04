BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who pleaded no contest to contacting a minor with the intent to commit a sex act was sentenced Thursday to two years’ probation, 300 hours of community service and ordered to register as a sex offender, according to court records.

Francisco Ceja, one of several men arrested during a sting in which Bakersfield police detectives posed as a minor online, pleaded no contest to the charge last month.

Ceja and the others, believing they were communicating with a minor, made inappropriate statements, arranged to meet and were arrested when they showed up at the meeting place, police said.