Fourteen gang members and associates plead not guilty to charges filed in connection with multi-agency operation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A total of 14 gang members and associates pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges filed as part of a months-long multi-agency operation targeting the Country Boy Crips.

Whitney Earnest, 32, Jerry Dandridge, China Williams, 27, Darnell Hammond, 23, and Carnell Tanner, 23, pleaded not guilty to charges alleging they were part of a retail theft ring. A sixth defendant, Stephanie Scott, 24, has not been arrested, court records show.

Jimil Herron

Jimil Herron, 28, and Franklin Randle, 26, pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and other charges. A co-defendant Preanna Simpkins, 28, is due to arraigned Jan. 2 to being an accessory to the crime.

Franklin Randle

Clayton Browne, 28, pleaded not guilty to drug sales and conspiracy and co-defendant Rochelle Fuller, 47, pleaded not guilty to conspiracy.

Datreyon Coleman

Datreyon Coleman, 18, pleaded not guilty to attempted murder while co-defendants Lacora Johnson, 36, William Horace Jackson Jr., 29, and Fuller pleaded not guilty to accessory charges.

And Johnson, Tyrese Robinson, 20, Jirunique Burton, 19, pleaded not guilty to retail theft and other charges. A fourth defendant, Dajohn Holford, has not been arrested, according to court records.

All the defendants are next due in court in early January.