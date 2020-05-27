Four wanted in strong-arm robbery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying four people who stole $750 in clothing and perfume from a Ming Avenue store and assaulted staff who tried to stop them from leaving.

The strong-arm robbery happened March 15 at the T.J. Maxx store at 3412 Ming Ave., police said.

The robbers are described as follows:

Woman, black, 18 to 25, slim build, long black hair, wore a blue shirt and blue jeans.

Woman, black, 18 to 25, slim build, long black hair, wore a white T-shirt and blue jeans.

Woman, black, 18 to 25, short, medium build, wore a yellow hooded sweatshirt.

Man or woman, black, 18 to 25, medium build, wore a gray hooded sweatshirt and a gray tank top.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Ryan Clark at 326-3858 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.