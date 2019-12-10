Four wanted in residential burglary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying four people who burglarized a south Bakersfield residence.

The burglary occurred Oct. 11 in the 1000 block of Pacheco Road, police said.

The burglars are described as follows:

Hispanic woman, 20 to 30 years old, heavy build, long dark hair, wearing a black baseball hat, white long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Hispanic woman, 20 to 30 years old, heavy build, long black and brown hair, wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, light blue jeans and blue and white shoes.

Hispanic man, 20 to 30 years old, medium build, wearing a black baseball hat, blue flannel shirt with gray hooded sweatshirt underneath, black jeans and black shoes.

Hispanic man, in his 20s, medium build, possible goatee, wearing a black baseball hat, black jacket, black pants and black and white shoes.

The burglars arrived in a dark-colored SUV similar to a Chevrolet Tahoe, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Joshua Deutinger at 326-3544 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.