Four wanted in catalytic converter theft investigation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying four men wanted in connection with the theft of catalytic converters.

The men are described as follows:

Hispanic, 20s, slim build, facial hair, wore a gray T-shirt and black pants with white lettering.

Hispanic, 20s, slim build, black hair, facial hair, wore a black jacket and black T-shirt with white logo and lettering.

Hispanic, 30s, average build, black hair, facial hair, wore a black shirt and dark pants.

Hispanic, 40s, average build, wore sunglasses, black hooded sweatshirt and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Fabian Barrales at 661-326-3947 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.