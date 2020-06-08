Four teens arrested for stealing, vandalizing 6 vehicles from Maricopa School District

MARICOPA, Calif. (KGET) — Four teens were arrested on Friday for stealing six vehicles from the Maricopa School District.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said the juveniles were caught on survieillance video stealing the vehicles and causing more than $200,000 worth of damage to the vehicles and school property. Three of the four caused an additional $22,000 in damage the night before.

All four teens were booked into Juvenile Hall on suspicion of burglary, vehicle theft, vandalism and conspiracy.