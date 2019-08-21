Four suspected gang members charged in Remington Avenue shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Four alleged gang members have been charged in connection with a shooting that occurred Saturday in southwest Bakersfield.

Jonathan Rae Knight, 30, Ricky Allen, 37, Paul Arthur Frausto, 27, and JP Chaney, 25, are each charged with shooting at an occupied motor vehicle, assault with a firearm on a person and recklessly discharging a firearm, among other charges.

They’re due in court this afternoon to be formally arraigned.

A fifth man, Deon Davis, 41, was arrested on suspicion of destruction of evidence, acting as an accessory and gang participation but has not been charged.

Knight, who goes by the alias “Lil Mice,” has previously been identified in court documents as a person of interest in the slaying of 5-year-old Kason Guyton, but has not been charged in that case.

The killing of Kason, shot Feb. 23, 2017, as he rode in the back seat of his mother’s boyfriend’s car on California Avenue, remains unsolved.

The current case against Knight and the other men stems from a shooting that occurred at about 11:47 p.m. Saturday in the 7400 block of Remington Avenue, across the street from Quailwood Elementary School.

Officers found more than 60 spent shell casings of various calibers near a large party. At least five guns have been seized, police said.

No one was injured.