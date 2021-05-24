Four people cited in Kern County during state operation for providing alcohol to minors

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Four people were cited in Kern County on Saturday for providing alcohol to minors as part of a statewide operation.

The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control said its agents, along with officers and deputies from local police and sheriff’s departments, cited more than 150 people during an underage drinking enforcement operation this weekend.

ABC said the goal of the operation was to raise awareness about the dangers of underage drinking and make it clear to adults that there are consequences for purchasing and providing alcohol to minors.

“Unfortunately, thousands of young people die in alcohol-related tragedies every year in this country,” said ABC Director Eric Hirata. “This collaborative effort among California peace officers creates awareness to underage drinking issues, increases public safety for communities and also boosts protections for California’s young people.”

The department said the operation resulted in citations for 134 people for allegedly furnishing alcohol to minors. At least 17 other people were either cited for having open alcohol containers, for public drunkenness or were taken into custody for crimes such as outstanding warrants, drug possession or driving under the influence.

The penalty for furnishing alcohol to a minor is a minimum $1,000 fine and 24 hours of community service.