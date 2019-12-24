Four officers injured by inmate armed with a stabbing weapon, CDCR says

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — An inmate at Kern Valley State Prison injured four correctional officers Saturday, stabbing one in the face with a weapon he manufactured, according to prison officials.

The incident is being investigated as an attempted murder of a peace officer.

Elrader Browning, 39, produced the weapon as he was searched just before 8 a.m. and began stabbing prison staff, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

One officer suffered a puncture wound to his face and a cut to his neck, another received a fractured wrist and the third and fourth officers suffered a sprained knee and sprained wrist, respectively, officials said.

All four have been treated and released.

Browning was received from Los Angeles County on Nov. 9, 2001, to serve a sentence of 41 years for attempted second-degree murder and assault with a firearm, according to CDCR.

He also has a conviction from Del Norte County in June 2003 for attempted second-degree murder by a prisoner with a deadly weapon or force likely to produce great bodily injury.

