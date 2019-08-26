Four more suspects arrested in Remington Avenue shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said Monday four more suspects have been arrested in an Aug. 17 shooting in which dozens of bullets flew through a southwest Bakersfield neighborhood.

Travis Smith, 39, Demon Morris, 38, Tyrone Foreman, 40 and Jimmy Stewart, 32, were arrested on various gun and gang charges in the shooting that occurred in the 7400 block of Remington Avenue.

Four other men — Jonathan Rae Knight, 30, Ricky Allen, 37, Paul Arthur Frausto, 27, and JP Chaney, 25 — have each pleaded not guilty to shooting at an occupied motor vehicle, assault with a firearm on a person and recklessly discharging a firearm, among other charges filed in connection to the incident.

Officers found more than 60 spent shell casings of various calibers near a large party at a residence where a convicted felon and gang member lives. At least five guns have been seized, police said.

No one was injured, but vehicles and houses were struck, police said.

Surveillance cameras captured portions the shooting, and court documents said the cameras showed a vehicle driving east on Remington Avenue toward North El Rio Drive when multiple shots were fired from it toward the house where the party was being held.

A man identified as Knight returned fire. Shortly afterward, Frausto ran toward the front yard and fired a gun in a northeast direction. Two other people also opened fire in a northeast direction.

The footage then shows a man identified as Chaney walking toward the front of the house while holding a gun.

Knight, who goes by the alias “Lil Mice,” has previously been identified in court documents as a person of interest in the slaying of Kason Guyton, but has not been charged in that case.

The killing of Kason, shot Feb. 23, 2017, as he rode in the back seat of his mother’s boyfriend’s car on California Avenue, remains unsolved.