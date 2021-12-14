Four Los Angeles residents arrested after burglarizing Jersey Mike’s Subs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Four Los Angeles residents were arrested after burglarizing a Jersey Mike’s Subs in southwest Bakersfield Tuesday, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

At 1:38 a.m. an officer was on patrol in the area of Stockdale Highway and Coffee Road when they saw four people leaving through a shattered glass door at the Jersey Mike’s Subs. The people ran out of the business and got into a car that was waiting in the area.

The officer pulled over the vehicle and arrested Yisel Pat, 26, Desmond Singleton, 18, Julius Brown, 35, and Gasaway Curtis, 24, all of Los Angeles and booked them into the Kern County Jail.

The four are facing charges of commercial burglary and conspiracy to commit burglary.