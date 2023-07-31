BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Four juveniles were arrested Saturday on suspicion of allegedly stealing a vehicle and leading police on a pursuit in East Bakersfield.

Officers were dispatched to a report of a stolen vehicle around 10:09 p.m. Saturday near Robinson and Jefferson streets, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Police said officers found the stolen vehicle occupied by four people and attempted to conduct an enforcement stop. The vehicle then led officers on a pursuit.

According to BPD, the vehicle came to a stop on Monterey Street and the people fled.

Ultimately, the four people, later identified as juveniles, were found and arrested, according to BPD.

The juveniles were arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting arrest and conspiracy.