Four Bakersfield residents arrested in connection with Hanford residential burglary

HANFORD, Calif. (KGET) — Four people from Bakersfield are accused of burglarizing a residence in Hanford and driving through a barbed wire fence before eventually stopping due to a flat tire, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office.

Jose Avelardes, Anna Jimenez, Robert Menchaca and Abel Mendoza were booked on charges of burglary, conspiracy, felony vandalism and possession of stolen property, officials said. Both Menchaca and Mendoza had no-bail arrest warrants out of Kern County.

Deputies were called Wednesday afternoon to a residence in the area of Hanford Armona Road and Highway 43 to a report of a burglary. The reporting party saw a van he didn’t recognize parked on the property and contacted the suspects, who he said had broken into a home and trailer.

The reporting party went back to his vehicle and the suspects got into a van then drove to the rear of the property and crashed through a barbed wire fence, according to sheriff’s officials. The reporting party followed them and called 911.

The van stopped a few miles later because of a flat tire. Deputies arrived, and the reporting party identified a doll house in the van as belonging to his mother, officials said.

Three catalytic converters and a reciprocating saw that may have been used to remove them were found in the van, officials said. One of the catalytic converters had been cut from a vehicle at the Hanford Armona Road residence.

The stolen items were returned to their owner and the suspects arrested.